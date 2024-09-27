Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 284 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,199,000 after acquiring an additional 191,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SF opened at $92.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $94.18.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

