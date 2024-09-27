Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 366 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $206.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.93. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $206.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

