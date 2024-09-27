Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

