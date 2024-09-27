Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

