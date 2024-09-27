Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of HUN opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.00. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

