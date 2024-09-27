Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NiSource were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NYSE NI opened at $34.12 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

