Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFNL opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

