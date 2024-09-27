Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.78

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.50. Metso shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 6,900 shares traded.

Metso Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.

About Metso

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

