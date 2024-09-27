Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $17.16 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 967.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,908 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 7.4% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

