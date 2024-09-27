MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

CIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $1.83.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Free Report ) by 6,389.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.