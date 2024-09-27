MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 10,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 47,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Free Report ) by 6,389.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

