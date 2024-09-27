MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 10,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 47,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
