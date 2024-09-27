MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.96

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and traded as high as $17.76. MGM China shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 824 shares.

MGM China Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.4733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32. MGM China’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.