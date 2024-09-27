Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.63. Millennial Lithium shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 832,799 shares traded.

Millennial Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a current ratio of 38.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

