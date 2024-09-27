MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) & Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Earlyworks and MIND C.T.I., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Earlyworks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Earlyworks and MIND C.T.I.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $179.36 million 0.04 -$2.13 million N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. $21.91 million 1.82 $5.17 million $0.25 7.92

MIND C.T.I. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Earlyworks.

Profitability

This table compares Earlyworks and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. 23.49% 22.77% 16.64%

Risk & Volatility

Earlyworks has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Earlyworks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earlyworks

(Get Free Report)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About MIND C.T.I.

(Get Free Report)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and a point of sale solution that covers dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management; and managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection; and a mobile messaging platform. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.