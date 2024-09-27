Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Shares Down 1.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.96. 588,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

