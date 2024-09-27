MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

