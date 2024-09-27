Mirada (LON:MIRA) Trading Down 48.3%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 48.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 10,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Mirada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £138,105.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.55.

Mirada Company Profile

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

