Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Mirion Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE MIR opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.79. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.78.
Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,810 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after buying an additional 493,939 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after buying an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.
