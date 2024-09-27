Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.79. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

In other news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock worth $568,947. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,810 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after buying an additional 493,939 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after buying an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

