Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shot up 14.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 327,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,496,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

About Mirriad Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.