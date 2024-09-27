Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading 8.9% Higher

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 1,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Mitie Group Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

