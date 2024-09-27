Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Trading Down 5.4%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average daily volume of 7,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Mount Logan Capital Stock Down 5.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.
About Mount Logan Capital
Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.
