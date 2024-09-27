MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 938,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $74,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,476,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $775,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

