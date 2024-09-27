Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Up 7.9%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 205,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Muscle Maker Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Featured Stories

