Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Mynd.ai, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 70,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 18,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Mynd.ai Stock Down 8.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mynd.ai

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mynd.ai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mynd.ai, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYND – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Mynd.ai worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

