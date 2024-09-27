NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Up 2.4%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 23,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 25,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

