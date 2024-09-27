National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of National Health Investors worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,448,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 185,377 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

National Health Investors stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

