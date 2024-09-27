National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

