NBT Bank N A NY Sells 48,417 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48,417 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 211,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,101,797 shares of company stock worth $1,220,129,922 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

