Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 125,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

