Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $22.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.11.

NMRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neumora Therapeutics

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $363,606.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,926 shares of company stock worth $1,067,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 456,207 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 371,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 194,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.