Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Stock Price Down 8%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
