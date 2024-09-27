Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Stock Price Down 8%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Nexi Stock Down 8.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

Nexi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.