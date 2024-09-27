NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9,293.97

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9,293.97 ($124.45) and traded as high as £102 ($136.58). NEXT shares last traded at £101 ($135.24), with a volume of 394,111 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

NEXT Price Performance

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,720.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,293.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,537.29, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 75 ($1.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,287.67%.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

See Also

