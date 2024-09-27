NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9,293.97

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9,293.97 ($124.45) and traded as high as £102 ($136.58). NEXT shares last traded at £101 ($135.24), with a volume of 394,111 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXT
NEXT Price Performance
NEXT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 75 ($1.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,287.67%.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.