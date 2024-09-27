NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Shares Up 32.4%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 32.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

NEXTDC Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

