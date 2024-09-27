NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading Down 8%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 32,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

NextSource Materials Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.