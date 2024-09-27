Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.74). 5,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 45,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.73).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -254.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Nexus Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.