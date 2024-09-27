Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $78,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,624,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,689,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,579.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after buying an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $260.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

