NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.02

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $11.20. NSK shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 304 shares traded.

NSK Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.