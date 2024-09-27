Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 103.2% in September

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGHGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $13.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

