Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 103.2% in September

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $13.20.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

