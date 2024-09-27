Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

QQQX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

