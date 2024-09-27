Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.01. 123,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 108,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.