Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.01. 123,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 108,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
