NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6,330.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,338 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 6.3% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 863.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,075,000 after purchasing an additional 385,015 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 951.8% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 7,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,812.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock valued at $526,762,784. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

