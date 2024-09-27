NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 901.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 536,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $265,910,000 after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

