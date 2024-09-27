ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14.
ObsEva Company Profile
