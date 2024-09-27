Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $374.02

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 374.02 ($5.01) and traded as high as GBX 376.20 ($5.04). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 366.20 ($4.90), with a volume of 2,275,595 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.39) to GBX 260 ($3.48) in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($6.03) to GBX 380 ($5.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
