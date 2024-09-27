OceanaGold Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of C$343.70 million for the quarter.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.29.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
