Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Down 2%

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.26). 262,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 218,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.30).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.88. The company has a market cap of £205.57 million, a PE ratio of 2,808.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,087.76 ($6,812.75). Also, insider Linda Wilding bought 43,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £74,820 ($100,187.47). Company insiders own 15.83% of the company's stock.

