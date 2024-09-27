OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.
OncoCyte Stock Up 1.4 %
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
