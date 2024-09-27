ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.21.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONE Gas Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,395,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.