Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.39. 14,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 15,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Onity Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Onity Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $222.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a current ratio of 24.04 and a quick ratio of 24.04.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $2.70. Onity Group had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onity Group will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

