Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.
Opsens Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.
Opsens Company Profile
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Opsens
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.